Gandhinagar: BJP’s new general secy meets office bearers

August 3, 2021 12:51:39 am
Newly appointed general secretary (organisation) of Gujarat BJP, Ratnakar, Monday held an introductory meeting with various office bearers of the party at its state headquarters Shree Kamalam here, said an official BJP release.
Ratnakar, accompanied by Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil and the outgoing general secretary (organisation) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, was accorded a warm welcome, the release added.
Ratnakar has been appointed Gujarat BJP’s general secretary (organisation) Saturday. He is also joint general secretary (organisation) of Bihar BJP.
As per the release, Ratnakar was born in 1973 in Devariya of Uttar Pradesh and joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1991. Between 1995 and 2013, he was a full-time pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he shouldered the responsibility of Gorakhpur seat. Under the guidance of union home minister Amit Shah, Ratnakar also shouldered the responsibilities of Varanasi Lok Sabha and assembly seats.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-