Gandhinagar: BJP’s new general secy meets office bearers

Newly appointed general secretary (organisation) of Gujarat BJP, Ratnakar, Monday held an introductory meeting with various office bearers of the party at its state headquarters Shree Kamalam here, said an official BJP release.

Ratnakar, accompanied by Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil and the outgoing general secretary (organisation) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, was accorded a warm welcome, the release added.

Ratnakar has been appointed Gujarat BJP’s general secretary (organisation) Saturday. He is also joint general secretary (organisation) of Bihar BJP.

As per the release, Ratnakar was born in 1973 in Devariya of Uttar Pradesh and joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1991. Between 1995 and 2013, he was a full-time pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he shouldered the responsibility of Gorakhpur seat. Under the guidance of union home minister Amit Shah, Ratnakar also shouldered the responsibilities of Varanasi Lok Sabha and assembly seats.