Gandhinagar: Amit Shah lays foundation stone of two hospitals, calls for establishment of medical college

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday laid the foundation stone of two hospitals at Kalol in his constituency of Gandhinagar in Gujarat, he pushed for the establishment of a medical college along with a trust-run hospital.

Shah laid the foundation stone of 750-bedded Adarsh Multispeciality Hospital at Kalol established by the Umiya Mata Kadva Patidar Education and Samaj Seva Trust Kalol.

The Home Minister also laid the foundation stone of an ESIC Hospital, which would upgrade the present 50-bed dilapidated hospital to 150-bedded revamped hospital, at Kalol.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah implored the trust hospital’s founder to “take advantage” of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s presence at the event and expedite and push for the establishment of a medical college along with a trust-run hospital.

He suggested Dr Atul Patel, the hospital’s founding member and ex-MLA of Kalol, to aim for affiliating a medical college with the hospital.

“Today Mansukh Mandaviya has come, should we take advantage of it or not? 750-beds will be made and with some increase in amenities, you can apply and as per provisions, Mansukhbhai will quickly arrange and approve for a medical college (with the hospital),” Shah said.

“Then Kalol’s kids will get its benefits…It is my appeal and request (to Dr Atul Patel) that not just a hospital, but to also prepare a (medical) college so that our kids can study here and serve in their own village,” he added.

Shah said Kalol will ‘have nearly 850-bed facilities’ in the next two years with the foundation stone laid for the two hospitals.

Emphasising the health needs of the working population, Shah said, “In Sanand, where nearly 1.30 lakh workers work at one place, the only health facility is a PHC with 10 beds. Yesterday, we laid the foundation stone for a 350-bed ESIC Hospital there. In two days, we have laid down the foundation stone of 500 beds of ESIC Hospital.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Labour Minister and BJP’s Gujarat in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and former Lok Sabha MP from Mehsana Dr A K Patel were among those present at the event.

Yadav, who made a short address in Gujarati, lauded the laying of the foundation stone of the two hospitals.