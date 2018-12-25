Gandhinagar: Agitation from Dec 27 to demand formation of Ahir regiment in Army

Social activist Pravin Ram, who shot to fame last year as the leader of fixed pay employees of Gujarat government, is planning to launch a caste-based agitation from December 27, seeking formation of Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army.

Ram, who belongs to the Ahir community, says that the community is likely to take the agitation to Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on February 4 in the form of a march.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Ram said, “There are 19 different regiments in the name of various regions or communities in Indian Army. In all, there are around 40 per cent Ahir/Yadav jawans in the Indian Army. And yet, the demand of formation of an Ahir regiment is not being fulfilled. So, with that demand, we are planning to launch an agitation.”

Ram added that the history of Indian Army is full of valour of Ahir community and Battle of Rezang La with Chinese troops in 1962 is a golden example of the same.

“Our demand is that of respect for the community. If there is Ahir Regiment, then people of the community can get the name on their shoulders. The agitation is being planned by the Ahir/Yadav community across the country,” Ram said while calling the agitation apolitical.

According to Ram, the youths of Ahir/Yadav community have already written 10 lakh postcards with the demand to the Prime Minister. After that, on December 27, rallies are being planned across the country. In Gujarat, 30-40 such rallies are planned.

“After that, on February 4, a march is being planned in Delhi that will culminate at Ram Lila Maidan. Our future course of action on the agitation will be declared then,” Ram said.

Ahirs fall under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in Gujarat.