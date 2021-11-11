Gandhinagar: After 3 child rape cases, SHE teams visit secluded spots and shanties

Days after three incidents of child rape occurred in Gandhinagar, the city police’s SHE teams visited various shanties and secluded spots near the Narmada canal and other areas of the city, in order to create awareness among children and women.

On November 8, Gandhinagar police arrested a 26-year-old labourer for allegedly abducting and raping three children in a span of ten days and murdering one of them.

According to police, the accused had abducted three girls aged 3, 5 and 7 years from various villages and shanties in Gandhinagar area.

Days after the incident, as many as 12 senior police officials and over 100 police personnel belonging to SHE teams in police stations of Gandhinagar visited shanties, isolated spots alongside Narmada canal and villages in Gandhinagar for an awareness drive.

SHE team is a designated team of both women and men police personnel in police stations of metropolitan cities in Gujarat designed to tackle street crime against women and welfare of senior citizens, women and children.

“SHE teams visited women and children in shanties, villages and other places and urged them to report any suspicious person to the police control room, not to get lured by strangers offering sweets or presents among other preventive measures. Visitors at Narmada Canal Road were also given precautions related guidelines and women and senior citizens in centres and NGOs were also interacted with,” said MK Rana, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gandhinagar.