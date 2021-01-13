Gandhinagar: 19 arrested for playing cricket in violation of Covid protocol

All the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 188 (disobedience to order given by public servant) and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act. (Representational)

As many as 19 people have been arrested Sunday night in Gandhinagar for allegedly playing cricket violating Covid-19 protocol. The accused, who were found without masks and skipping social-distancing norms, had brought more than 100 people to the venue.

According to an FIR lodged at Infocity police station on Tuesday, 19 men, aged between 30 and 45 years of age, were taken to the PS on late Sunday night after they were found playing cricket at JP Patel cricket stadium venue in Nabhoi village under Gandhinagar.

As per police, all accused are residents of different societies in Ahmedabad and were playing a cricket match when they were stopped around 10:30 pm on Sunday night by a police patrolling team.

According to police, the players were not seen wearing masks and were not following social distancing norms.

Speaking to The Indian Express, C P Vaghela, Police Inspector with Infocity police station, said that the accused had brought over 100 persons at the cricket venue site on Sunday night.

“As per the notification released by the state government, more than 100 persons cannot assemble at any social, educational or sports activity. The accused had organised cricket matches on Sunday night and were seen not wearing masks as well. We arrested them at the police station and later released them on bail as we have booked them under bailable offences,” said Vaghela.

All the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 188 (disobedience to order given by public servant) and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.