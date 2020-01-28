Gandhinagar: 17 Dutch firms to participate in Global Potato Conclave

“The total export of the Dutch agricultural machinery sector touched the Euro 10 billion mark and of this the exports to India is just Euro 50 million. This is sure to double in the coming years,” said Schuur while briefing mediapersons in Ahmedabad. (Representational/Express photo by Harish Damodaran) “The total export of the Dutch agricultural machinery sector touched the Euro 10 billion mark and of this the exports to India is just Euro 50 million. This is sure to double in the coming years,” said Schuur while briefing mediapersons in Ahmedabad. (Representational/Express photo by Harish Damodaran)

About 17 Dutch companies connected with the potato value chain will be participating in the four-day Global Potato Conclave beginning in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Netherlands which is partnering the conclave will be bringing a senior business delegation which will be led by Siebe Schuur, agricultural counsellor of the Embassy of the Netherlands in India.

“The total export of the Dutch agricultural machinery sector touched the Euro 10 billion mark and of this the exports to India is just Euro 50 million. This is sure to double in the coming years,” said Schuur while briefing mediapersons in Ahmedabad.

The Indian Express had reported last week that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the conclave through a videoconference. “Through our association as a partner in this event, we will be able to showcase the best and most recent developments in the potato value chain,” said Amlan Bora, Trade and Investment Commissioner of Netherlands Business Support Office, Ahmedabad. The Nether-lands is the world leader in terms of potato production, potato exports and potato processing.

Currently, India processes only 7-8 per cent of the total potato it produces, while Netherlands processes 70 per cent of its total produce, said officials.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App