Gandhian Mansukhbhai Salla honoured at Gujarat Vidyapith

Gujarat Governor and Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith Acharya Devvrat presented the ‘Shri Mahadev Desai Samaj Sewa Award’ to 80-year-old Gandhian Mansukhbhai Salla, who is a writer and educationist, Monday.

Mansukhbhai is also the president of Gujarat Kelavani Parishad and former principal of Lokbharti Sanosara in Bhavnagar. He has also authored 20 books.

Speaking at the function held at Gujarat Vidyapith, Acharya Devvrat said that Mansukhbhai Salla’s humility, ease and simplicity show that he has deeply imbibed the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi in his life.

He appealed to the students of Gujarat Vidyapith to take inspiration from his personality, writings and karma yoga and lead a life that would bring such rewards in the future.

“Mansukhbhai Salla, who graduated from Gujarat Vidyapith in the year 1965, is a great example of the fulfillment of Gandhiji’s objective in setting up the institution. Mansukhbhai has made this institution proud by making significant contributions to society in the fields of education and literature,” Devvrat said while speaking at the award ceremony.

The Governor said that students do not learn from the speeches of teachers, they learn by observing their behaviour. “So the lives of teachers should be exemplary and inspiring,” he added.

Accepting the award, Mansukhbhai said, “Being awarded by my alma mater is an honour as well as a responsibility for me. Make students accountable by delegating responsibility. Cultivation of good values in students is the contribution of teachers in this society. A teacher is known by his students as a tree is known by its fruit”.