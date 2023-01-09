scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Gandhi wanted to learn from even his political opponents: US scholar

Michael Sonnleitner was delivering a lecture on the subject “Serving one another” at Gujarat Vidyapith (GV), founded by Gandhi.

The lecture was part of the lecture series organised by GV. (Archived)
An educator, activist and Gandhi scholar from the US Michael Sonnleitner Monday said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted to learn from all others including his political opponents.

Sonnleitner was delivering a lecture on the subject “Serving one another” at Gujarat Vidyapith (GV), founded by Gandhi.

The lecture was part of the lecture series organised by GV.

He said, “Sharing with one another is certainly central to building communities of truth seekers. With such sharing being especially crucial to the health of an educational institution like Gujarat Vidyapith… let us understand from our past, learn from one another and share future which respects all life on the planet that we call home.”

He added, “Gandhi wanted each of us to follow our best understanding of what is true at any point in time. He wanted to learn from all others including his political opponents… Just as Gandhi himself grew from truth to truth, he would like us to do the same. Even if that means being unorthodox. Well I do not encourage us to be Gandhians, I do believe we can chose to be Satyagrahis both in a personal and political roles.”

Vice-Chancellor of GV Dr. Rajendra Khimani and other teachers from the university were also present on the occasion.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 23:01 IST
