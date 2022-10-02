Gandhi Jayanti: Bapu’s stir was political but not like today’s politics, says Kerala Guv

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan said Mahatma Gandhi’s agitation was political, but quite unlike today’s politics which in itself is sometimes considered bad. Khan was delivering his address Sunday at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a prayer meet organised on Gandhi’s birth anniversary by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust.

“Bapu’s agitation was political, but not this politics where we today stand in the Parliament and on any special issue we ask to rise above politics and think about it. As if politics is a bad thing in itself. Those doing politics in the House and outside the House tell their Opposition that this issue is of national interest, so look at it by rising above politics, as if politics in itself is only doing bias. If this is India’s imagination, this was not Gandhi’s way.”

Adding on Gandhi’s idea of India and a politician, he said, “India’s idea is the politician who has taken an oath of public service. For him, it is important to always be ready for greater sacrifice. He should have knowledge, culture and most importantly to see anyone and everyone equally.”

Khan added that if Gandhi was there today, he would have talked about the nation’s unity and national solidarity more than Hindu-Muslim unity. “Mahatma Gandhi would talk about Hindu-Muslim unity because that time the legal system did not consider the country as a nation. They would say that this country is a coalition of different religious and social units. They didn’t consider us as a nation. Any religious or social units were considered as building blocks for the community. But today, our Constitution says we are a nation and the nation’s unit is a citizen and not community. If today Gandhi would have been there, more than Hindu-Muslim unity he would have talked about the nation’s unity and national solidarity,” he said.

Referring to the caste system, Khan said no one has the right to feel pride or guilt. “It is our responsibility to think beyond that which we do not have control. Nobody asked me where I needed to be born. Where I was born was my destiny and what I achieve depends upon my hard work. No one has the right to feel pride or guilt for which caste you were born in, rather every person should have self-confidence,” he added.

“The feeling of being supremacist, I am everything and especially for dharm we started using religion but I will use panth. The feeling that the panth I am born in is right and everything else is wrong. I am saying this in the context of Bapu. He would conduct prayer meet every day irrespective of where he was, he would pick from all cultures and tell that everyone is together. That (which) gives birth to ego could be anything but religion. Gandhi, at that time when these evils were spread everywhere, on one side he launched the agitation for Independence and on the other to eliminate society’s tensions from the country and create love and unity,” he said.

We call him rashtrapita (father of the nation). His legacy is not only Independence, but to make India of his dreams, that message needs to be internalised, the governor added. “Bapu got us Independence. People jokingly would say that during the British rule even the sun would not set because even God was not ready to make them trust in the darkness of night. Such was their regime and that rule Gandhi bina khadak bina dhaal Sabarmati ke lal tune kar diya kamaal,” he said.