Gandhi Jayanti: In Gujarat, CM Patel hails Mahatma as inspiration, Congress organises prayer meet

As the country remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary, the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress have planned various events to mark the day in Gandhi’s home state of Gujarat.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Gandhi’s birth place, Kirti Mandir, in Porbandar and paid floral tributes in the morning. Quoting Patel, an official release stated, “Mahatma Gandhi has been a source of inspiration for the entire world and will continue to be so for ages.”

Patel added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled Gandhi’s mantra of cleanliness through the Swachh Bharat Mission to provide toilets to crores of people across the country.

“Mahatma Gandhi gave a new direction to India’s growth by embedding rural industry and khadi in life. To promote rural industries and khadi… Modi has fulfilled khadi for fashion and khadi for nation while providing support to rural artisans and strengthening (dream of) Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

“The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are being imbibed by the people of the country and world. When the world was plagued by war, communism, imperialism and capitalism, Gandhi’s revolution of truth and non-violence attracted the entire world,” the chief minister added. He was accompanied by agriculture minister Raghavji Patel. The leaders also attended an all-religion prayer at Kirti Mandir.

The Congress, meanwhile, will hold a Prarthna Sabha at Kochrab Ashram in Paldi area of Ahmedabad to mark the day. Senior party leaders, like state in-charge Raghu Sharma and president Jagdish Thakor will participate in the prayer meet.

The party has also organised district-level programmes in which Congress workers will pay tributes to Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The Congress has also planned a bike rally in every taluka of the state.

Meanwhile, the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, which manages Gandhi Ashram, organised an all-religion prayer meet in the morning. It was also attended by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.