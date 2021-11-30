Gandhi Ashram redevelopment: Three inmates say govt using ‘use and throw’ policy, write to collector

Expressing discontent with the Gujarat government over the Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project, three inmates of the ashram have written a letter to the Ahmedabad collector saying that they have not been apprised of full details of the final project and that it seems the government is applying the policy of “use and throw” with them.

The three inmates — Dhimant Badhiya, Shailesh Rathod and Hemant Chauhan — are also part of a local coordination committee formed by the collector for the rehabilitation of Ashram inmates to be displaced by the project.

In the letter dated November 16, with a copy marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM K Kailashnathan, the three have alleged that the government “is doing injustice with Ashram inmates” while privately giving importance to six trusts associated with the ashram and a couple of other private institutes functioning from the Ashram land.

“We are hugely discontent. Because so far, the work (of rehabilitation of Ashram inmates) has been going on peaceful and around 50 per cent of it is over… it seems the government is behaving with us with the use and throw policy. We can clearly see that the government is functioning under the direction of these institutes. It seems injustice is being done with Ashram inmates,” the letter said.

“We three committee members have not been shown the final project till today. So, it is not clear if what is the government planning to do. So far, no policy about Ashram inmates has been released with documentary proofs. With ambiguity, it creates distrust,” they added.

The three have also demanded that they be shown the final project, to release the government’s policy regarding Ashram inmates, giving clarity on private properties on ashram land, to declare ashram related trusts void and to take the properties of those trusts.

“Otherwise, it will prove our prior suspicion that the government only wants to evict the resident Ashram inmates,” the letter added.

The three ashram inmates have also threatened to walk out of the committee on rehabilitation of the Ashram inmates and to turn away from the Rs 1,200-crore project.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Badhiya said that so far they have not got any formal response from the government. Ahmedabad Collector Sandeep Sagale did not offer any immediate comment.