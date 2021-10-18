Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment: Received bids from 3 firms, says AMC officials

Three firms have bid for the Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project work, for which the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had issued a tender worth an estimated cost of Rs 218 crore last month, said AMC officials.

The technical scrutiny of the three bidders is expected to be completed by October 19 and if all goes as per plan, the work is expected to commence by end of November, an AMC official said.

The three bidders include construction company NCC in a joint venture with Ahmedabad-based P Das Infrastructure Ltd, Ahmedabad-based Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd and Kalthia Group base in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, according to AMC officials who handle the tender process for the Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development at Sardar Patel Stadium in West Zone, which shall cover the restructuring of the Chandrabhaga river — a tributary of the Sabarmati. The submission of bids to the online tender, which closed on October 5, are undergoing “technical evaluation” to verify if the bidders fulfill the necessary criteria for undertaking the work, said an AMC official.

“Once the technical evaluation and scrutiny are done, we will open up the financial bid for whosoever qualifies… where they will quote the amount and the one who quotes the lowest will win the bid,” the official said.

According to the tender document, the bidder “shall have experience of similar work” of infrastructure-based projects, completed between 2014-’15 and 2020-’21. After the financial bidding, the AMC official said, “it would take one week for approval from the municipal commissioner and 21 days for approval of the standing committee (of the AMC)…Work will start thereafter”.