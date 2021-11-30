Gandhi Ashram redevelopment: HC issues notice to Gujarat govt, AMC, others on slum-dwellers plea

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other authorities on a petition by 55 slum-dwellers residing opposite the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram who are due to be evicted from a government land for the Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development Project.

On November 23, officials of the AMC and Ahmedabad district collectorate went to the spot to raze the dwellings but had to postpone the work due to protests by the dwellers. The dwellers were given time till November 30 to make alternate arrangements. The authorities, however, did not approach the dwellers for eviction on Tuesday even as the petition was taken up by the court of Justice Biren Vaishnav.

Advocate Anand Yagnik submitted before the court on Tuesday that “all petitioners have documentation to suggest they have been residing here for the past 25 years” and would thus be eligible for benefits under the Regulations for the Rehabilitation & Redevelopment of the Slums, 2010. The court issued notices, and kept them returnable for December 8.

The court also made a reference to a public interest litigation filed by the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, who sought a stay on the Ashram redevelopment project. The court did not entertain the PIL and had disposed it of last week. The court of Justice Vaishnav remarked that the “division bench actually said to file a civil suit for eviction (grievances)”. However, since the official order has not been made public as on date, the court of Justice Vaishnav did not pass any order.

The 55 petitioners sought that they be provided with an alternative accommodation within the vicinity or area and that the court direct the respondents to consider either providing ex gratia to the petitioners or an alternative parcel of land. As an immediate relief, the petitioners have sought that the court grant an ex-parte interim order directing the respondents to maintain status quo of the said slums situated behind the water tank of Gandhi Ashram and that the authorities be restrained from taking any coercive action against them.