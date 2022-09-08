Gandhi Ashram project gets Gujarat HC nod, court disposes of PIL by Mahatma’s kin

A Division Bench of the Gujarat High Court (HC) gave its green light to the Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development project, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Thursday while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Gandhiji, challenging the project.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice A J Shastri observed that the project would benefit “mankind” and remarked that the petitioner’s apprehensions stand allayed in light of the assurances given by the state government.

The Bench said that the order was due for some grammatical corrections and is expected to be made public by Friday afternoon.

The Gandhi Ashram, situated in Ahmedabad city, is also known as Sabarmati Ashram.