Gujarat: Gambler doctor makes up kidnap story to exact Rs 15-lakh ransom from father

A 33-year-old doctor was on Wednesday detained in Ahmedabad for allegedly cooking up a story of his own kidnapping to get a Rs 15-lakh ransom from his father and clear debts incurred through online gambling.

Kirit Shah approached the Khokhra police station on Wednesday afternoon with a complaint that he had got ransom calls for his son Dr Sanket Shah, an eye specialist running the Eye Sight Vision Care hospital near the Ghodasar BRTS bus stand in Ahmedabad.

An officer with the Ahmedabad police’s Detection of Crime Branch said that Dr Shah had left for work at 9.45am and his father received a call from the ophthalmologist’s phone around 11.45am, wherein he was heard yelling “hello hello”. “A few minutes later, he received another call from Sanket’s phone wherein an unknown man said in Hindi that Sanket was in his custody. Later, a demand of Rs 15 lakh was made through a text message, which also warned Kirit to not inform police. Then through several calls, all made from Sanket’s phone, the caller demanded Rs 15 lakh cash be dropped at the Science City gate around 4:15pm,” the police official said, adding that using technical analysis, the police picked Dr Shah up from a location in South Bopal later.

Police said Dr Shah had borrowed Rs 26.5 lakh from his friends after losing money through online gambling. “Back in 2017, when Dr Shah was pursuing his ophthalmologist degree in Bengaluru, he got addicted to a gaming application, pokerbaazi.com, in which he used to deposit money to play online rummy. He lost Rs 26.5 lakh and owed it to his friends,” the police officer said.

“On Wednesday, Dr Sanket left home claiming to be headed towards his hospital. He then travelled all over Ahmedabad in his car and kept making calls to his father demanding a ransom by posing as an anonymous person.

We have handed him over to the Khokhra police station,” said the officer.

According to police, Dr Shah also offered his Nexon car as a deposit for an online gambling session. After staging a road accident in Ahmedabad’s Danilimda area in 2021, the doctor lied to his father that his car had hit two men and that they had demanded Rs 12 lakh in compensation, police said. His father gave him the money but he lost it in another round of online gambling, according to police.