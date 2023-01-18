scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Gadkari arrives in state on 2-day tour

After his arrival, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took a review meeting of road projects of the Union government in Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also join Gadkari at the event.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived in Ahmedabad on a two-day tour of Gujarat, on Wednesday evening.

After his arrival, Gadkari took a review meeting of road projects of the Union government in Gujarat. The meeting was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Navsari MP C R Paatil who is also Gujarat BJP president.

On second day of his tour –Thursday, Gadkari is scheduled to attend an event of Jain Community – Sparsh Mahotsav – at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Patel will also join Gadkari at the event. Later, Gadkari is scheduled to hold inspection of Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway.

After having an interaction with media at Kavitha village of Ahmedabad district, Gadkari is scheduled to depart.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 23:22 IST
