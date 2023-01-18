Gadkari arrives in state on 2-day tour

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived in Ahmedabad on a two-day tour of Gujarat, on Wednesday evening.

After his arrival, Gadkari took a review meeting of road projects of the Union government in Gujarat. The meeting was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Navsari MP C R Paatil who is also Gujarat BJP president.

On second day of his tour –Thursday, Gadkari is scheduled to attend an event of Jain Community – Sparsh Mahotsav – at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Patel will also join Gadkari at the event. Later, Gadkari is scheduled to hold inspection of Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway.

After having an interaction with media at Kavitha village of Ahmedabad district, Gadkari is scheduled to depart.