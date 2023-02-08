G20 tourism working group meet kicks off in Gujarat’s Kutch

After two years of negative growth, there was a four-fold rise in the arrival of foreign tourists in India in 2022 with around 6.9 million tourists visiting, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday. Reddy was addressing the inaugural session of the first meeting of the G-20 tourism working group at Dhordo in Gujarat’s Kutch after India assumed the G20 presidency.

“The world has faced a difficult time during the Covid-19 pandemic. The tourism sector in particular has been severely affected because of Covid-19. It is extremely heartening that after two years of negative growth, India received approximately 6.9 million tourists from abroad. This is a four-fold increase in the number of arrivals to India,” Reddy said. “This indicates that our efforts at achieving resilient growth in tourism are progressing in the right direction,” he added.

Reddy said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Ministry of Tourism is celebrating the current year as ‘Visit India 2023’ with a focus on inbound travel. He pointed out a number of initiatives that the Indian government is taking to improve the tourism sector in the country in terms of tourism infrastructure and skilled human resources.

The tourism minister also said that the government is focusing on the safety and well-being of tourists in India. “To address issues related to the safety of tourists, we are formulating and implementing uniform tourist police,” he said.

Reddy highlighted some of the salient tourist attractions of India like 40 UNESCO-recognised heritage sites, 14 intangible cultural heritage elements and birthplaces of four religious faiths (Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism and Hinduism).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also addressed the inaugural session of the meeting and paid tributes to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey, one of the G20 member countries. He then recalled that the very venue of the meeting, Kutch, was devastated by an earthquake in 2001, leaving thousands dead. The entire district was ruined, Patel said. “But with hard work and guidance of the then chief minister Narendrabhai, Kutch has come out of that earthquake,” he added.

The chief minister further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived Kutch. “He realised the endless possibilities of tourism (in Kutch). He got Ranotsav started in Kutch which has become a major attraction for global tourists,” Patel said.

The chief minister also said that the Smriti Van, set up in Kutch in memory of those who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake, is an example of Green Tourism, which is one of the priorities of the tourism working group meeting. He added that with 50 check dams and more than 3 lakh plants, the Smriti Van has given Green Tourism a new direction.

Patel further said that Gujarat is developing a Gandhi circuit, Buddha Circuit and Swami Vivekananda Circuit from the tourism perspective.

Union minister Parshottam Rupala, Union tourism secretary Arvind Singh, Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and delegates from G-20 partner countries also attended the meeting.