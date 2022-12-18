G20 programmes: Ahmedabad to host Urban 20 City Sherpas cycle Feb 9 to 13

Ahmedabad will host the Urban 20 City Sherpas cycle of the G20 programmes from February 9-13.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will kickstart the G20 programmes by launching the U20 logo, website and social media handles in Gandhinagar Monday with Union Minister for Urban Development and Urban Housing Hardeep Singh Puri joining virtually.

As per the government press release, Ahmedabad, a UNESCO World heritage city, is set to host various U20 meetings between February 9 and 13, next year, alongwith. In July 2023, the U20 mayor’s summit will be held discussing urban development issues.

Gujarat will host at least 15 meetings over the next year in Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar, Kutch, Ektanagar.

This city diplomacy initiative is set to facilitate dialogue between national and local governments promoting the urban developmental issues in the G 20 agenda.