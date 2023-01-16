G20 meeting in Gujarat: Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw to attend inaugural ceremony

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend the inaugural ceremony of G20 meetings in Gandhinagar on January 22.

The inception meeting for B20, the dialogue forum with the global business community, is to be held from January 22-24 in Gandhinagar and will be presided over by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrashekhar.

According to a government release, the itinerary for the delegates includes a tour of Dandi Kutir, GIFT City, and a session on ‘yoga and ayurveda’ at Gandhinagar’s Punit Van. A “live bajri station” will also be set up at the Mahatma Mandir, said the release.