G20 in Ahmedabad: CM inaugurates first sherpa meeting of U-20 Urban Summit begins

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel the first sherpa meeting of U-20 Urban Summit of the G20 in Ahmedabad Thursday.

“Our cities are the backbone of economic development as well as social-cultural and economic centres. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as an architect of urban development, has completely overhauled the cities of Gujarat, increasing the “ease of living” in these cities with the implementation of various projects such as “net zero” and “transit-oriented development” keeping the needs of weaker of sections in mind,” an release stated quoting the chief minister.

It is the need of the hour to design urban development plans addressing the problems arising from unbalanced development, traffic congestion, environmental imbalance and public service delivery, the CM said. “This meeting will provide a platform to provide the possible opportunities for inclusive long-term economic benefits on current urban issues.”

Patel also linked Gujarat’s heritage and history with the Indus Valley civilisation (Sindhu culture). “Gujarat has been witnessing the development of Sindhu culture. More than 17 Harappan sites have been discovered in the state. Dholavira was the main centre of urban planning, construction technology, water management, governance, development-art-culture and industrial development in the ancient civilization… It has recently been designated as a World Heritage Site,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the fifteenth century medieval city of Ahmedabad has transformed into a modern metropolis today.

Terming GIFT City the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel said, “It has become one of the most financially operational smart cities of the country today. Similarly, the Dholera-SIR-Smart City project based on green mobility is also moving towards becoming a strong foundation for modern urban development.”

Addressing the inaugural session, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, “India has a leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is dedicated to turning challenges into opportunities, and promises into results.”

He stressed that cities will continue to play a central role in development in the coming decade. “Planned, innovative and sustainable urbanisation is essential for the development of any nation. Cities need to be developed in a scientific manner. City planning should be done for people and not for motor cars. People’s participation is important in urban development,” Kant said.

On rising rural-urban migration, Kant said, “When the burden on cities rises, the benefits of urbanisation can be gained in the development of the country only by increasing the capacity of cities. Water recycling is essential while water management is essential for cities. Political will should be increased on the issue of water.”

The meeting was attended by C40 cities, including New York, Kyoto, Mexico, Barcelona, Port Louis and Riyadh. Sherpas from 40 Indian cities were also present.