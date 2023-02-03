scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

G20: Gujarat to host first Tourism Working Group meet next week

According to the release, two programmes will be organised under TWG. On February 7, on the sidelines of the meeting, a discussion will be held on empowerment of communities, rural tourism and poverty alleviation.

G20 meeting, G20 Summit, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), delhi pigeons, stray dogs, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsSpeakers from UNEP, ADB, ILO, Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Argentina will be part of the event. (FILE)
Listen to this article
G20: Gujarat to host first Tourism Working Group meet next week
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gujarat will host the first Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting under G20 from February 7 to February 9 in Kutch, the state government stated in an official release Friday.

After the B20 Inception meeting held in January, this will be the second meeting under G20, the presidency of which has been with India for the current year. The TWG meeting is being organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism and will be attended by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. UNESCO, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) will also be part of the meeting.

According to the release, two programmes will be organised under TWG. On February 7, on the sidelines of the meeting, a discussion will be held on empowerment of communities, rural tourism and poverty alleviation.

Sandra Carvao, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Chief of Tourism Market Intelligence and Competitiveness, will share her experience and knowledge in the programme. The UNWTO will also hold a panel discussion on how tourism policy can help rural development. Speakers from UNEP, ADB, ILO, Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Argentina will be part of the event.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

On February 8, working sessions will be held on five subjects, viz, green tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism MSMEs and destination management.

More from Ahmedabad

In the second side event of the programme, discussions will be held on ‘Promotion of Archaeological Tourism: Discovering Shared Cultural Heritage’. On February 10, the TWG guests will visit Smruti Van, which has been developed to trace the journey of Bhuj after the 2001 earthquake.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 22:03 IST
Next Story

Neymar to miss PSG’s Ligue 1 game against Toulouse

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close