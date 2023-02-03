G20: Gujarat to host first Tourism Working Group meet next week

Gujarat will host the first Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting under G20 from February 7 to February 9 in Kutch, the state government stated in an official release Friday.

After the B20 Inception meeting held in January, this will be the second meeting under G20, the presidency of which has been with India for the current year. The TWG meeting is being organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism and will be attended by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. UNESCO, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) will also be part of the meeting.

According to the release, two programmes will be organised under TWG. On February 7, on the sidelines of the meeting, a discussion will be held on empowerment of communities, rural tourism and poverty alleviation.

Sandra Carvao, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Chief of Tourism Market Intelligence and Competitiveness, will share her experience and knowledge in the programme. The UNWTO will also hold a panel discussion on how tourism policy can help rural development. Speakers from UNEP, ADB, ILO, Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Argentina will be part of the event.

On February 8, working sessions will be held on five subjects, viz, green tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism MSMEs and destination management.

In the second side event of the programme, discussions will be held on ‘Promotion of Archaeological Tourism: Discovering Shared Cultural Heritage’. On February 10, the TWG guests will visit Smruti Van, which has been developed to trace the journey of Bhuj after the 2001 earthquake.