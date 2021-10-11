Fusion band Swaraag to perform in Surat today

‘Swaraag’, an Indo-Western fusion band from Rajasthan, will perform in Surat Monday evening. The event will showcase the rich legacy of Rajasthan and Gujarat folk songs with a fusion of Western music.

An eight-member folk fusion band from Jaipur, Swaraag has performed over 1,000 shows across the country and overseas as well. The band features Asif Khan (lead vocalist), Tasruf Ali (saxophone), Rishab Rozar (guitar), Arif Khan (khartal/morchang), Sajid Khan(drummer) and Seif Ali Khan (tabla), Pratap Singh (founder) and Arif Khan (sitar). The band has also given music to an upcoming feature film.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pratap Singh said, “We had conceptualised Swaraag eight years ago in Jaipur, and in these years, we have performed across the country with four labels- Sufi fusion, Rajasthan folk, instrumental fusion, and Bollywood mashup. This is for the first time we will be performing in Gujarat where we have decided to introduce garba fusion songs that have a shared common culture with songs in Rajasthan and Gujarat.”