Further dip in Naliya temp, cold wave warning extended till Dec 19

The maximum temperatures too recorded a dip of 2-3 degrees below normal temperature that ranged between 24-29 degrees Celsius across centres in Gujarat.

Naliya in Kutch, for the consecutive second day, recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state of 3.8 degrees Celsius — 8 degrees below normal temperature — on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday has extended the cold wave warning for two more days, till December 19.

Following Naliya, two more stations in the region, Bhuj and and Kandla, recorded 9 and 10.5 degrees Celsius temperature respectively.

Other centres with low temperatures were Junagadh and Amreli at 10 degrees Celsius, Rajkot at 10.3, Porbandar at 11.4, Deesa and Patan at 12.4, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar at 14, Bhavnagar at 14.8, Devbhoomi Dwarka at 15.3, Veraval and Sasan Gir at 15.9, and Vadodara at 16 degrees Celsius.

Read | IMD issues cold wave warning for Gujarat

The maximum temperatures too recorded a dip of 2-3 degrees below normal temperature that ranged between 24-29 degrees Celsius across centres in Gujarat.

With north-easterly winds prevailing at lower levels over the region, the IMD has issued a low temperature warning for Friday for Kutch and districts Saurashtra including Rajkot, Amreli, Porbandar and Junagadh.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely continue to prevail in Kutch district. Cold wave condition very likely to continue to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Amreli, Porbandar and Junagadh; in North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha,” IMD forecast for Saturday and Sunday states.