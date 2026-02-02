Fund cuts in sectors that affect most needy people: Chavda on Union Budget

“The economy is continuously collapsing, the rupee is continuously devaluing. The budget lacks any concrete announcement by the government against recession, inflation, epidemic. The budget does not show any concrete plan to combat the continuous rise in inflation, unemployment, economic inequality, and declining income,” Chavda said.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda on Sunday criticised the Union Budget 2026-27, saying that thousands of crores of rupees have been cut in sectors such as health, education, social welfare, agriculture, rural and urban development.

“What is disturbing is that these cuts have been made in sectors that affect the most needy people. The government is proud of the fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent, but this figure has been achieved at the cost of people’s health, education and future. The decline in income is an indication of a widespread slowdown in the economy, which the government is not ready to accept,” Chavda said in a statement.