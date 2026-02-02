Fund cuts in sectors that affect most needy people: Chavda on Union Budget

Gujarat Congress chief says thousands of crores of rupees have been cut in sectors such as health, education, social welfare, agriculture, rural and urban development.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadFeb 2, 2026 12:54 AM IST
"The economy is continuously collapsing, the rupee is continuously devaluing. The budget lacks any concrete announcement by the government against recession, inflation, epidemic. The budget does not show any concrete plan to combat the continuous rise in inflation, unemployment, economic inequality, and declining income," Chavda said.
Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda on Sunday criticised the Union Budget 2026-27, saying that thousands of crores of rupees have been cut in sectors such as health, education, social welfare, agriculture, rural and urban development.

“What is disturbing is that these cuts have been made in sectors that affect the most needy people. The government is proud of the fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent, but this figure has been achieved at the cost of people’s health, education and future. The decline in income is an indication of a widespread slowdown in the economy, which the government is not ready to accept,” Chavda said in a statement.

According to the revised budget (RE) compared to the budget estimate (BE) for the 2025-26, there has been a decrease in revenue by Rs 78,086 crore, net tax revenue has decreased by Rs 1,62,748 crore, total expenditure has been reduced by Rs 1,00,503 crore, while capital expenditure has decreased by a huge amount of Rs 1,44,376 crore, the statement said.

Further lashing out at the BJP government at the Centre, Chavda said that for the next fiscal year 2026-27, less funds have been earmarked in schemes such as crop insurance scheme, urea subsidy, welfare for poor, grain scheme, important schemes of the defence sector and LPG connection to poor families.

“The economy is continuously collapsing, the rupee is continuously devaluing. The budget lacks any concrete announcement by the government against recession, inflation, epidemic. The budget does not show any concrete plan to combat the continuous rise in inflation, unemployment, economic inequality, and declining income,” Chavda said.

 

