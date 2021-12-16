Fully-vaccinated woman with no travel history diagnosed with Omicron, fifth case in Gujarat

scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Written by Sohini Ghosh | Ahmedabad |
Updated: December 16, 2021 5:22:50 pm
Hospital staff continue with their routine work at the isolation ward prepared for Omicron variant Covid patients at Civil hospital, Asarwa, Gujarat. (Express photo by Nirma Harindran)

A 41-year-old woman of Pilvai village in Mehsana district was diagnosed with the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Wednesday, making her the fifth such case in Gujarat.

According to Mehsana chief district health officer Dr Vishnu Patel, the fully-vaccinated woman is asymptomatic and stable. While she does not have any travel history, she had come in contact with a few Zimbabwe-returnees at a funeral function recently.

Disclosing the latest case, Dr Patel said on Thursday: “The Zimbabwe-returnees arrived in India on November 25. They have gone through RT-PCR tests thrice since their arrival but have been negative for Covid-19. The 41-year old woman attended a funeral function on November 28 along with the Zimbabwe-returnees, who are her relatives.”

“When we realised there are Zimbabwe-returnees in our district, we started testing them as well as their close contacts. It is through this exercise that on December 10, we tested the 41-year old woman and she was tested positive for Covid-19. Her sample was sent for whole genome sequencing at GBRC (Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre) in Gandhinagar. We received the genome sequencing results last night.”

The negative Covid-19 test results of the Zimbabwe-returnees are being seen as a challenge by the district administration in terms of identifying the source of infection.

As part of containment measures by the district administration, the woman has been isolated at GMERS Vadnagar Hospital and as of now 25-30 close contacts have been tracked and tested, with the district administration looking to identify nearly 125 close contacts.

Earlier, three Omicron cases were reported from Jamnagar and one from Surat in the state.

