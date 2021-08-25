Fulfil promises made to Patidar community before polls: SPG

The Sardar Patel Group (SPG) headed by Lalji Patel on Tuesday asked the Gujarat government to fulfil the promises made to the Patidar community before the assembly polls, scheduled next year. The demands include withdrawing the police cases filed against Patidar youths who participated in the August 2015 agitation.

“The government promised to give government jobs to the kin of 14 youths who had died during the Patidar protests on August 25, 2015. This promise remains unfulfilled. Also, the police cases lodged wrongfully against us during the agitation have not been fully withdrawn. We want to tell the government to fulfil their promises at the earliest… The government only engages in making promises and organising meetings as elections approaches,” Lalji Patel, president of SPG, told media persons.

“Whenever elections approach, the government pays attention. So we will keep everyone together and hold meetings and then make a representation before the state government,” he said. Patel said his organisation will hold programmes across the state on August 26 to remember those who died during the Patidar agitation. “We have been celebrating it as Patidar Shaheed Diwas. We will request all community members to light lamps at their homes as a mark of respect,” he said.

SPG will meet Patidar leaders at Umiya Dham at Unjha and Khodal Dham at Kagvad to seek their support.