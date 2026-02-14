From waste to World Cup: How Surat is turning 2.2 lakh plastic bottles into giant national flags

A powerloom factory in the Pandesara area of Surat has been bustling with activity for the past three months. The factory’s looms are producing national flags for the countries participating in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all made from recycled plastic waste. Each flag for the 20 participating nations measures 35 meters by 20 meters and weighs over 150 kg.
Coca-Cola, a global partner for the T20 World Cup, has awarded Praveen Overseas in Surat the contract to supply flags for the World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, according to Praveen Gupta, the owner of the textile business. His firm specialises in flag-making from polyester yarn, and he currently has orders to produce one flag per country, with specifications provided by the sponsor.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta says, “This year, Bangladesh boycotted the tournament, and Scotland got in, so we also made a Scottish flag. People’s sentiments are associated with the national flag. While manufacturing it, we keep in mind that nobody’s sentiments are hurt.”
He states that each flag uses around 11,000 pieces of plastic bottle waste, and that this time the flags are larger than those he made before.
“Recycled plastic bottle waste is processed to make a textured yarn, which is later woven into a cloth and coloured according to the design of the national flag. As many as 54 people are required to hold each flag once it is opened, and thus we have 54 handles made of the same fabric so that it can be held safely.”
His factory took three months to meet the orders. “It is a matter of pride for Surat because these tricolours were earlier made outside India, but now Surat’s textile industry is getting business and also giving priority to ‘vocal for local’,” he says.
This is not the first time his firm has made flags for cricket tournaments. “We have been getting this order for the last two years, as our firm had already supplied such huge national flags during the Women’s World Cup held last year. We are also manufacturing T-Wand caps and supplying them to the sponsors of the tournaments, which volunteers and players put on,” he says.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More