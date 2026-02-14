From waste to World Cup: How Surat is turning 2.2 lakh plastic bottles into giant national flags

A powerloom factory in the Pandesara area of Surat has been bustling with activity for the past three months. The factory’s looms are producing national flags for the countries participating in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all made from recycled plastic waste. Each flag for the 20 participating nations measures 35 meters by 20 meters and weighs over 150 kg.

Coca-Cola, a global partner for the T20 World Cup, has awarded Praveen Overseas in Surat the contract to supply flags for the World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, according to Praveen Gupta, the owner of the textile business. His firm specialises in flag-making from polyester yarn, and he currently has orders to produce one flag per country, with specifications provided by the sponsor.