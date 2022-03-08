From peon to delivery executive — how lives of women from Ahmedabad changed

Chhayaben Chauhan felt liberated at the same time empowered the day she got her driving licence. For a woman who has never stepped out of her house alone or knew how to ride even a bicycle, she now works as a delivery executive for a food delivery company Ahmedabad.

Chhayaben’s journey from a peon to a delivery executive where she earns Rs 20,000 per month against Rs 2,000 she was making to make her ends meet has inspired many other women in her vicinity and family who earlier would raise aspersions on her decision to learn driving and take up as a driver.

With her salary she has already bought a two-wheeler for her and repaid the loan taken for her son’s treatment. Paying school fees for my son is not an issue now, she says happily.

A family of her five-year-old son, husband and sister-in-law, Chhaya along with her husband worked as peon in a nearby school in Mirzapur. With a combined monthly income of Rs 6000 it was difficult for them to manage the household expenses and their son’s school fees and to repay the debt taken for her son’s medical treatment.

However, after the first Covid-19 lockdown and schools closing down, she lost her job as a peon. Then she took up household chores and managed to sustain for a few months. Coming across the non-governmental organisation Janvikas, and its programme — Driverben — Chhaya joined it with the hope of earning a better life for her family.

Initiated in 2016, over 350 have been enrolled in the programme where women from weak socio-economic backgrounds are selected and professionally trained and placed as drivers.

“I faced a lot of challenges in stepping out of my house alone and learning to drive. Even my husband declined my urge of working as a driver. My husband also tried to stop my training at one point of time and beat me up. Also, neighbours and my relatives too raised questions on me going out alone, learning to drive and working as a driver. But with the strong will I continued in what I wanted to,”

Chhayaben says.

As she was not literate, she first learned it after a long practice in order to clear her learning license exam on the computer. Later, she cleared the permanent license test too.

“Chhaya lacked sense of places in the initial stages of the training. After a few days she made a few friends from the training and started commuting with them. This boosted her confidence and she was able to speak to new people. This was followed by empowerment training with the outer exposure of the city after which she gained confidence to travel alone,” says Sayani from Janvikas.

Working as a food delivery executive for last seven months, she says she still faces challenges in the field. “Many customers say they are very happy to see a female delivery person but I do keep safety measures when I feel insecure. For instance, I do not stay for long and rush back when there is a male customer to take the delivery. Also, my husband often accompanies me in night deliveries,” Chhaya says.

Sharing similar experiences, another female driver, Rajniben Rajput (31), who had worked as delivery executive for an online fruit, vegetable and grocery company for nearly two months says, “Working in a field with 100 men at the warehouse and non supportive staff forced me to quit that job.”

Hired as a driver for a private all-women cab company to be launched soon at a salary of Rs 17,000 per month, Rajniben is the only earning member in her family of parents and nine year old daughter.

During the lockdown period she even did household chores in a residential society.

Studied till Class 9, she has also enrolled for further education after she completed her four-wheel training and got a licence.

“Do not keep your dreams buried inside you but work to achieve them without any fear,” she calls out to all women.

Another woman driver, Chandaben Thakor took up driving training after her husband walked out on her and her daughters a few years ago. Studied only up to class 7, she desperately looked for a job that would help her sustain herself and her family and even did labour work where she would get Rs 5000.

First learning to drive a three-wheeler, she gradually transitioned from driving an e-rickshaw to join a company as a loading auto rickshaw driver at a salary of Rs 9,000. After a year of her work experience in loading auto rickshaw, when her company gave her an opportunity to drive a mini truck she started learning car driving.

“I would drive the loading three-wheeler to pick vegetables at 3 am and then sell these. My husband never took responsibility of the family. He didn’t work or live with us… He was addicted to alcohol, so whenever he needed money, he would it take it from me or forced me to borrow from others. Due to this I had to repay debt because of him,” she says.