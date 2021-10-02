From leaders’ visits to prayer meet, a busy day at Sabarmati ashram

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a flurry of activities was seen at the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram on Saturday with citizens and political figures across affiliations visiting the ashram in Ahmedabad.

Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT) organised an hour-long programme on Saturday morning at the Ashram with an all-religion prayer meeting followed by a speech by Gandhian and chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith Ela Bhatt. Also seen in attendance were Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel meanwhile was at Gandhi’s birthplace — Porbandar — where he inaugurated a children’s home for boys “on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti,” as stated by him on social media.

BJP MLA and Minister of State in Gujarat Cabinet of Roads and Buildings, Transport and Civil Aviation Purnesh Modi was also seen visiting the Ashram accompanied by chief principal secretary to chief minister K Kailasanathan. Following a visit to the ashram, the two then visited a Khadi shop at Imam Manzil.

Reminding of Gandhi’s ideals of truth and non-violence, Gujarat Vidyapith chancellor Ela Bhatt said that as “poverty keeps on rising in the country”, and while schemes and policy for the poor exist, “keeping the poor as poor, is a huge form of violence in today’s time,” and can only be erased by a “collective societal support.”

SAPMT will also mark the day in the evening with a Kashmiri rendition of ‘Vaishnav Janato’ by Kashmiri sufi folk singer Gulzar Ahmed, followed by the unveiling of Gandhi’s biography in Kashmiri and Bodo languages and Gujarati translation of Vinoba Bhave’s ‘Mohabbat ka Paigam’.