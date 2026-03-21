From diamonds to canvas: Surat trade body betting big on art industry with Ahmedabad show

The exhibition at Satya Art Gallery features 19 artists, largely from Surat, and over 50 artworks across painting, sculpture, and mixed media (Express Photo)

Written by Nishant Bal

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), traditionally associated with trade sectors such as textiles and diamonds, has turned to arts, hosting a four-day exhibition in Ahmedabad as part of an effort to position art as an “industry”.

Organised by its Art, Culture and Handicraft Committee, the exhibition at Satya Art Gallery features 19 artists, largely from Surat, and over 50 artworks across painting, sculpture, and mixed media.

“This is our first attempt to establish art as an industry… SGCCI wants to create a platform to promote artists and commercialise art through events and shows,” said curator Saurabh Desai.