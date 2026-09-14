From Bhagalpur, a bomb threat to BRICS partners and PMO, claim Gujarat cops

According to police, intensive interrogation of the accused led to the recovery of a list containing 5,13,847 email IDs, along with their corresponding passwords.

A little before 10 am last Thursday (September 10), an email sent from a strange address landed in an official Gujarat government inbox.

The email contained a specific threat – of bomb attacks against the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha, the offices of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister in New Delhi, and in countries participating in the BRICS Summit.

The threat relating to the BRICS Summit was especially serious – the Presidents of China, Russia, and Iran would be in the capital, besides high dignitaries from the member countries of the 11-nation bloc.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, ahead of the September 12-13 summit.