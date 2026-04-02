From 8 hours to 3 hours: New Ahmedabad–Colombo direct flight to be launched on on May 15

(From left) Nayana Mawilmada from John Keells Holdings, Nalaka Amaratunga from Walkers Tours and Kamal Munasinghe from Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Written by Nishant Bal

Sri Lankan carrier FitsAir will operate direct flights from Ahmedabad to Colombo three times a week, from May 15, cutting travel time from 8–12 hours to around three hours. The announcement was made in Ahmedabad by Nayana Mawilmada from John Keells Holdings, which is launching the flight in partnership with FitsAir, on Thursday.

Currently, all the flights from Ahmedabad to Colombo have a stopover in between.

The new service will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Flights from Ahmedabad are scheduled to depart at 3.40 am and arrive in Colombo at 6.50 am, while return services will leave Colombo at 11.25 pm and land in Ahmedabad at 2.35 am.