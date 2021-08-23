From 2018 to ’20 Infiltration from Pak declined by 74 pc in Gujarat: BSF official

In three calendar years from 2018 to ’20, infiltration across the 826-kilometre Indo-Pakistan border that falls under the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat declined by 74 per cent, official sources said.

“The Gujarat frontier protects 826 kilometres of international border with Pakistan… In the past three years, the only major infiltration attempt was near Barmer where we shot down a Pakistani intruder. We have controlled in the infiltration attempts made from Kutch and Creek area,” GS Malik, IG, BSF Gujarat Frontier, said on Monday.’

In the same three years, 45 Pakistani nationals were caught by the BSF in Gujarat for intruding into Indian territory. The number of such attempts have fallen from 23 in 2018 to six in 2020. In 2021 (till August), three intruders were caught so far.

“The intruders who have been caught have been on the other side of our border fence located 150 metres away from the international border. At some places, intrusions also happen through the culverts,” the BSF official said while interacting at the headquarters of BSF Gujarat Frontier near Gandhinagar. The BSF Gujarat Frontier guards the border till Barmer in Rajasthan.

Malik said CIBMS (Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System) project is being implemented in some areas of the international border in Gujarat.

CIBMS involves deployment of state-of-the-art surveillance technologies such as thermal imagers, infrared and laser based intruder alarms, aerostats for aerial surveillance, unattended ground sensors that can help detect intrusion bids and a command and control system that shall receive data from all surveillance devices in real time.

“In the creek area, we have the latest bullet proof boats for patrolling. We have the latest equipment including night vision devices for guarding the border,” he said while talking about the latest technologies that the BSF is using in guarding the border in Gujarat.

On Thursday, Malik also welcomed the “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” at the BSF headquarters in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the mashaal on December 16, 2020, to kick start the 50th anniversary celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.