From 16 lakh participants to 76 lakh: Khel Mahakumbh created a new sporting culture in Gujarat, says CM

The CM said that Gujarat was “committed to identifying talented athletes,” providing training suited to their abilities and “preparing them for international competitions.” (file photo)

Gujarat’s annual sporting event has grown from around 16.5 lakh participants in 2010 to more than 76 lakh this year, but the state’s next task is to turn the mass participation into athletes capable of competing on the international stage, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Friday.

CM Patel inaugurated the 2026 edition of Khel Mahakumbh in Vadodara along with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, with the state government announcing an expansion of support for promising sportspersons.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said, “Gujarat has never lacked talented players. What they needed was the right platform and opportunities. Khel Mahakumbh has met this need and created a new sporting culture in the state.”