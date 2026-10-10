Gujarat’s annual sporting event has grown from around 16.5 lakh participants in 2010 to more than 76 lakh this year, but the state’s next task is to turn the mass participation into athletes capable of competing on the international stage, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Friday.
CM Patel inaugurated the 2026 edition of Khel Mahakumbh in Vadodara along with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, with the state government announcing an expansion of support for promising sportspersons.
Addressing the gathering, Patel said, “Gujarat has never lacked talented players. What they needed was the right platform and opportunities. Khel Mahakumbh has met this need and created a new sporting culture in the state.”
The CM said that Gujarat was “committed to identifying talented athletes,” providing training suited to their abilities and “preparing them for international competitions.” He said, “Around 410 athletes from the state are being trained under Khelo India, while about 11 Gujarat athletes supported under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme are representing India at the international level.”
Patel also urged youngsters to spend “less time on screens and more time on playing fields”. He said, “Athletes could become ambassadors of the Fit India campaign by encouraging their peers to take up regular sport, exercise and healthier lifestyles… young people could also play a decisive role in the drive towards a drug-free India.”
Sanghavi said the government was working to bring students and young people from schools, villages and cities into organised sporting activities rather than allowing them to remain confined to mobile phones, television and other digital platforms. “Playing on the sports field develops in young people the sporting spirit to accept defeat and not become arrogant in victory… The state had increased its budget for athlete training and facilities fourfold.
Under the Shaktidoot scheme, the number of athletes selected for direct support is being increased from 50 to 500.
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The government is also working to extend better sporting resources to taluka and rural levels.”
The ceremony also honoured the best-performing schools, districts and municipal corporations in Khel Mahakumbh 2025. Mehsana was declared overall state champion among districts, followed by Kheda and Ahmedabad. Among municipal corporations, Surat took the top position, with Ahmedabad second and Vadodara third.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More