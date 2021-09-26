Ahmedabad: Friend held for ‘murdering’ man, decapitating his body

Two days after the decapitated body of a 25-year-old man was found in the Danilimda area of Ahmedabad, police on Sunday arrested his friend for the alleged murder.

According to police, Shahrukh Saiyyad alias Masri, a resident of the New Faisalnagar area of Danilimda in Ahmedabad, was found dead in a decapitated state in a water body ‘Sodhan Talavdi’ on September 24. His family claimed that Shahrukh left home on September 15 night and did not return since.

On Sunday, the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad police arrested Mazhar Qureshi alias Kasai, also a resident of New Faisalnagar, for the alleged murder.

“The DCB launched an investigation after the body of Shahrukh was found with torso and head in different packets. We found that Shahrukh and accused Mazhar were friends. Shahrukh, who was married for four years, was allegedly in another relationship. Mazhar’s sister had objected to Shahrukh and his girlfriend coming over to their locality, due to which there was a fight between Shahrukh and Mazhar in the past,” said a senior DCB officer.

“On September 15 night, Shahrukh, in a drunk state, called Mazhar to pick him up from a locality in Vatva and went to his wife’s mother in Danilimda where he created a nuisance… Mazhar then took Shahrukh to his house where he fell asleep. Due to old rivalry, Mazhar tried to behead Shahrukh when he woke up and tried to resist. The accused then stabbed him multiple times before decapitating him. He then wrapped Shahrukh’s head and torso and threw at different locations in the water body,” the officer added.