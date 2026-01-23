Consumer gets full refund for ‘defective’ fridge after company sought inspection charge

A consumer recently received a full refund of Rs 84,000 against a defective refrigerator after raising the issue with the manufacturer against a visiting charge of Rs 800 for inspection despite the product being under warranty period. The grievance was resolved with the intervention of Consumer Education and Research Centre (CERC), Ahmedabad, through mediation.

Amitbhai J Vyas, a resident of Ahmedabad, had purchased a Bosch Limited free-standing fridge-freezer from a retail store for Rs 84,000.

The product was covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. “During the warranty period, Vyas experienced a persistent defect in the vegetable tray, where moisture continuously accumulated on the upper glass shelf, causing water droplets to fall into the tray and damage stored items,” Meghavi Joshi, manager Complaint Department CERC, told told The Indian Express.