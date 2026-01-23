Consumer gets full refund for ‘defective’ fridge after company sought inspection charge

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A consumer recently received a full refund of Rs 84,000 against a defective refrigerator after raising the issue with the manufacturer against a visiting charge of Rs 800 for inspection despite the product being under warranty period. The grievance was resolved with the intervention of Consumer Education and Research Centre (CERC), Ahmedabad, through mediation.
Amitbhai J Vyas, a resident of Ahmedabad, had purchased a Bosch Limited free-standing fridge-freezer from a retail store for Rs 84,000.
The product was covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. “During the warranty period, Vyas experienced a persistent defect in the vegetable tray, where moisture continuously accumulated on the upper glass shelf, causing water droplets to fall into the tray and damage stored items,” Meghavi Joshi, manager Complaint Department CERC, told told The Indian Express.
The consumer lodged a formal complaint with Bosch Limited. Despite the product being under warranty, Bosch demanded Rs 800 as visiting charges for inspection, Joshi added. Aggrieved by this demand, Vyas raised the issue through email with Bosch Limited, marking a copy to CERC in May 2025, and sought a refund due to the unresolved defect and unfair demand.
Following CERC’s intervention, Bosch Ltd. contacted the complainant and requested his bank details. Subsequently, Bosch refunded the entire purchase amount of Rs 84,000 and arranged for its authorised service centre to collect the refrigerator from the consumer.
“A consumer should be aware that companies are not allowed to charge for repairs, parts or labour when in warranty if it is a manufacturing defect arising from faulty parts or poor workmanship, the cost of technicians visit to diagnose the defect and replacement of parts without cost to the consumer,” Anindita Mehta, CEO CER, told The Indian Express.
“This case highlights the importance of consumer awareness and the role of consumer organisations in ensuring that manufacturers honour their warranty obligations and do not impose unjustified charges on consumers,” Joshi stated. Mehta said charges may apply when misuse or neglect (improper usage at consumers end), failure to follow maintenance instructions, physical damage or frivolous request, if technician cannot find no actual defect.
The Consumer Education and Research Centre (CERC) is a non-profit organisation based in Ahmedabad, dedicated to protecting consumer rights since its inception in 1978.
