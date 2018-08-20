Fresh spell lowers rain deficit by 5%, likely to boost Kharif sowing

City peoples enjoying first heavy rains in Lucknow on Friday Evening.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 13.07.2018 City peoples enjoying first heavy rains in Lucknow on Friday Evening.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 13.07.2018

With southwesterly to westerly winds prevailing at lower levels over the region, most parts of the state — ranging from south to Kutch and north and central Gujarat — received heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has issued warning of heavy rainfall for south and Saurashtra’s coastal belt for three days till Thursday, except Tuesday.

On Sunday, Anand, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Dang and Valsad districts received highest rainfall with Tarapur taluka in Anand district recording the highest rainfall of 73 mm, followed by Kotdasangani in Rajkot and Sanand in Ahmedabad (both 46 mm), Petlad in Anand and Ghogha in Bhavnagar at 35 mm.

After almost a dry phase of over three weeks, the latest spell of rainfall has brought relief as water scarcity situation loomed over the state. Against the state’s average rainfall of 831 mm, Gujarat has recorded 523.29 mm or 62.97 per cent till Sunday with a jump 5.16 per cent within a day between August 17 and August 18.

However, Kutch and north continue to remain in the rain deficit red zone with 16.24 and 34.08 per cent, respectively.

The fresh spell of rain is expected to benefit kharif crop sowing and likely to increase the current acreage which stands at 48 per cent, said Agriculture Director Bharat Modi. It is likely to boost castor sowing from current 1.50 lakh hectare to 6.50 lakh hectare. Similarly, pulse sowing is expected to increase to 5.50 lakh hectare from 4.04 lakh hectare and paddy acreage to 13.25 lakh hectare. However, the delayed rainfall has already affected groundnut sowing, the second largest kharif crop in the state, which is at 14.65 lakh hectare, lower by nearly 10 per cent against last year.

