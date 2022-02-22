Gujarat: Fresh panel formed to probe harassment allegations against medical college professor

The Gujarat health department Monday issued an order constituting a fresh committee for “unbiased, neutral and fair” probe into allegations of harassment and torture levelled against head of medicine department at BJ Medical College Dr Kamlesh Upadhyay, by Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of BJMC, affiliated to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The JDA-BJMC has been registering protest against Dr Kamlesh Upadhayay since nearly three months and had issued a statement that the junior doctors will withdraw from emergency and Covid-19 duties starting February 21 if their demand of a fair probe by an independent committee is not heeded.

The committee constituted on February 21 includes retired deputy secretaries I N Solanki and CM Gohil, and professor and surgery department head of Government Medical College at Surat, Dr Nimesh Varma.

Earlier in December 2021, a committee to probe the allegations was formed which included the dean of MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar Dr Nandini Desai and dean of Government Medical College of Bhavnagar Dr Hemant Mehta. Upon request from Dr Desai, the committee had added two more members — medical superintendent of SSG Hospital in Vadodara Dr R G Aiyer and dean of Government Medical College, Surat, Dr Rhutumbhara Mehta.

However, the junior doctors’ body had alleged the committee was not an impartial one and following representations made to the health minister, I N Solanki and CM Gohil were added as members to the earlier constituted committee.

Dissatisfied that the alleged impartial members continued in the committee, JDA-BJMC had again made representations to the health minister, following which the earlier committee now stands dissolved and the new three-member committee instituted. The committee, in the health department order, has been directed to complete its probe within 30 days.

Meanwhile, in an order issued by BJMC Dean Dr Jayesh Sachde, it was stated that during the period of probe against medicine HOD by the inquiry committee constituted, the work related to undergraduate and intern students of the medicine department will be handled by BJMC dean and the work related to post-graduate students will be done by director of post-graduate education and research at BJMC.