Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Fresh faces, youth, women to be given ‘priority’ in ticket distribution: Congress

A joint meeting of the party’s screening committee, headed by senior Kerala leader, Ramesh Chennithala, and the 39-member GPCC was held Monday after Rahul Gandhi’s Ahmedabad visit.  

During Monday’s meeting that went on for more than three hours, modalities, methods and criteria, lessons learned last time and the overall state scenario were discussed. The Congress is expected to announce its first candidate list by the month-end.
The Gujarat Congress will give ‘priority’ to women and youth in the ticket distribution for the upcoming state assembly elections.
“During a joint meeting Monday, it was a common suggestion by everyone that youth, new faces and women should be given priority wherever possible. This is happening at a big level in the party as everyone is clear that new faces should be given a chance in the distribution of tickets in Gujarat polls,” said Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi.
Last month, the screening committee headed by Chennithala and two members–Maharashtra leader Shivajirao Moghe and former Delhi MLA Jai Kishan– was constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to select candidates for the state elections. Gujarat Congress incharge Raghu Sharma, state Congress president Jagdish Thakor and Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathwa are ex-officio members of the committee.
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:15:59 am
Proposals ready for shorter routes to airport, decision to be taken in 45 days: UT to high court

