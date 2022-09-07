Fresh faces, youth, women to be given ‘priority’ in ticket distribution: Congress

During Monday’s meeting that went on for more than three hours, modalities, methods and criteria, lessons learned last time and the overall state scenario were discussed. The Congress is expected to announce its first candidate list by the month-end.

The Gujarat Congress will give ‘priority’ to women and youth in the ticket distribution for the upcoming state assembly elections.

“During a joint meeting Monday, it was a common suggestion by everyone that youth, new faces and women should be given priority wherever possible. This is happening at a big level in the party as everyone is clear that new faces should be given a chance in the distribution of tickets in Gujarat polls,” said Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi.

A joint meeting of the party’s screening committee, headed by senior Kerala leader, Ramesh Chennithala, and the 39-member GPCC was held Monday after Rahul Gandhi ’s Ahmedabad visit.

Last month, the screening committee headed by Chennithala and two members–Maharashtra leader Shivajirao Moghe and former Delhi MLA Jai Kishan– was constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to select candidates for the state elections. Gujarat Congress incharge Raghu Sharma, state Congress president Jagdish Thakor and Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathwa are ex-officio members of the committee.

During Monday’s meeting that went on for more than three hours, modalities, methods and criteria, lessons learned last time and the overall state scenario were discussed. The Congress is expected to announce its first candidate list by the month-end.