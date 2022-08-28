Free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh in Cong’s healthcare manifesto

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Gujarat, the state unit of the Congress Saturday promised to provide free medical insurance cover worth Rs 10 lakh in government and private hospitals, in addition to free organ transplantation and elimination of contract system for doctors and paramedical staff, if voted to power.

The party also promised to deposit Rs 3000 every month in the bank accounts of every girl, and to deposit 30 lakhs when she attains the age of marriage.

The Congress, which held press conferences in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Mehsana Saturday, announced its election manifesto for healthcare, titled ‘Jan Arogya Sankalp Patra’, which promised to upgrade all government-run hospitals to five-star category where free treatment will be provided for all citizens.

Following the footsteps of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, too, promised to set up 10,000 ‘Janta Dawakha’ (public clinics) in every village and municipal wards.

The party, which has been sitting on the opposition benches for over two decades in the state, promised to allocate 7 per cent of Gujarat’s annual budget to providing health care services.

The party leaders claimed that during the BJP rule in the state, there has been an acute shortage of doctors and para medical staff in primary health care centres and government hospitals, most of which were established during the Congress regime.

Senior Congress leader Naishad Desai said, “The health centres in rural villages are in a pathetic condition due to their poor structure and lack of facilities of medical equipment. These will be renovated. The privatisation policy of the BJP government will be changed and we will make a new health policy. We wanted to take Gujarat to the top position in the country in terms of healthcare.”

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Jagdish Thakor, who addressed mediapersons in Ahmedabad, promised to eliminate hiring of doctors and paramedical staff on fixed salary and contract system, by hiring them on rolls of government hospitals and medical colleges. The party also promised to provide treatment for fatal diseases such as cardiac, kidney ailments and cancer at special wards at the district level hospitals.

Addressing the gathering, Anant Patel, Congress MLA from Vansda seat in Navsari, said, “We have made announcements for healthy children and a healthy India. After winning the 2022 local assembly elections and forming the government, our first priority would be Gujarat’s health sector. Our intention is to make medical facilities available even for people living in interior villages.”

The grand old party also proposed starting a “hospital on wheels” for interior tribal areas and starting generic medical stores to provide cheaper medicines near hospitals. The party also promised to end malnutrition and reduce infant and maternal mortality rate in the state.

To promote sports activity among the state’s youths and students, every school will have a playground, gymkhana, nature cure, and yoga centre. The Congress promised to address the issue of gender disparity in the state by formulating a policy to maintain the sex ratio of boys and girls. Awareness will be carried out in the talukas with uneven sex ratios.