Free treatment in 31 COVID-19 hospitals: Gujarat Govt

All expenses of patients admitted at 31 private and trust-run hospitals dedicated for COVID-19 treatment in 26 districts will be borne by the Gujarat government, officials said on Friday.

Secretary to Chief Minister, Ashwini Kumar said that the state government has entered into a two-month agreement with 31 hospitals that have about 3,100 beds, on a combined basis, for coronavirus patients. He added that district collectors have been empowered to increase the number of such hospitals, if the need arises.

The government official further said that the compensation package of Rs. 25 lakh, which the state is currently providing to all state government employees on duty to battle the pandemic, will also be extended to doctors and paramedical staff of these 31 hospitals.

The government has set aside 9,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in Gujarat, most of which are in government hospitals.

Govt to restart offices on April 20

As instructed by the Centre, the state government will restart its offices from April 20 with limited staff presence. Only 33 percent of Class-3 and Class-4 employees are being asked to attend office, Kumar said.

However, the offices located in hotspots or containment zones will continue to remain closed. The government employees living in such zones have also been asked to stay home, the official added.

Those attending office will have to compulsorily wear masks and not more than two to four persons will be allowed to use the elevators at a time. The vitals of the employees will also be checked with thermal scanners everyday.

