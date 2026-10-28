Minor who eloped from Gujarat traced via Free Fire mobile game to Assam

Both of them allegedly enjoyed playing Free Fire, the free-to-play battle royale mobile phone game. It is through this game that they allegedly met – and the 17-year-old girl ultimately travelled almost 3,000 km across the country to be with the 24-year-old man.
The 24-year-old has now been accused of kidnapping, and the girl, who is still a minor, has been brought home to Gujarat, police said.
Like it facilitated the meeting of the man and the girl, it was the mobile game that led police to his home in Bongaigaon district in central Assam.
They arrested the accused from a village in the district, brought the 17-year-old girl back to Gujarat, and handed her over to her parents, police said in a statement.
Since the girl is a minor, The Indian Express is not publishing the name of the city where her parents live.
Jurisdictional police officers said that the accused had travelled from Assam to Gujarat, and that the teen had allegedly eloped with him on October 8. A police complaint was filed on October 12.
Once they started investigating the case, police spoke to a number of individuals with whom the girl had been in touch. Ultimately, they discovered a clue – it lay in a mobile phone game that the girl would often play, investigators told The Indian Express.
“We spoke to several members of the girl’s family, and to the friends of the girl. Through these interactions, we learnt that this group of friends used to play a mobile game called Free Fire. The friends also told us that she had not come online to play for several days,” a police officer said.
Once they had this lead, police checked the mobile phone of the girl’s mother. “We found this game installed on her phone. Going through it, we found that the girl had been in touch with this accused person. After getting to know each other, the girl and the man had exchanged numbers, and started to speak frequently to each other. Once we had this information, we worked on the lead, and managed to triangulate the location of the accused to Assam,” the officer said.
A team of the district police was dispatched to the Northeastern state on October 18, police said. A week later, they had managed to locate both the girl and the accused. The man was arrested, and the team returned to Gujarat on October 27, police said.
The accused has been booked for kidnapping under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), as well as under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), police said. Any person under the age of 18 is defined as a ‘child’ under the POCSO Act, and any sexual act with such a person is an offence.
Free Fire was released in 2017, and became the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019. Players control characters that shoot and throw items, and can perform actions such as jumping, crawling, and lying down. A player can add friends by sending them a friend request using their username or player ID, and then play a match with two or more players.