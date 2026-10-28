Minor who eloped from Gujarat traced via Free Fire mobile game to Assam

Both of them allegedly enjoyed playing Free Fire, the free-to-play battle royale mobile phone game. It is through this game that they allegedly met – and the 17-year-old girl ultimately travelled almost 3,000 km across the country to be with the 24-year-old man.

The 24-year-old has now been accused of kidnapping, and the girl, who is still a minor, has been brought home to Gujarat, police said.

Like it facilitated the meeting of the man and the girl, it was the mobile game that led police to his home in Bongaigaon district in central Assam.

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They arrested the accused from a village in the district, brought the 17-year-old girl back to Gujarat, and handed her over to her parents, police said in a statement.