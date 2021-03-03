Four-year-old girl, mother die in building collapse in Four-year-old girl, mother die in building collapse in Ahmedabad

A portion of a building that collapsed in Kalupur in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

A woman and her four-year-old daughter died, while another daughter was critically injured in Kalupur of old city Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening when the gallery section of a four storey dilapidated house collapsed.

According to police, the accident occurred around 6:30 pm near Kadiya intersection road in Kalupur when the gallery section of a four storey house collapsed all of a sudden.

Police said the building was in dilapidated shape and on the ground floor there were shops while the deceased lived on the second floor. The third and fourth floors of the building were unoccupied.

“The deceased have been identified as Naziya Banu Shaikh (31) and her daughter Axa Shaikh, while another daughter Sahera Banu Shaikh (14) has been recovered from the debris in injured condition. She has been taken to VS hospital wherein her condition is said to be critical,” said DJ Chudasama, police inspector, Kalupur police station. An accidental death report will be filed in the case.

According to eyewitnesses, local residents rushed to the spot after the incident and removed the three from the debris.

“We removed the three victims and sent them to VS hospital in private vehicle. The police was informed later,” said Mansur Khan Pathan, a resident of Kalupur.