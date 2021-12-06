Four-year-old boy crushed to death by car outside Gandhinagar residential society

According to police, the accident occurred outside Swastik 42 society in Sargasan of Gandhinagar around 2:45 pm on Sunday.

A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a car exiting a residential society in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred outside Swastik 42 society in Sargasan of Gandhinagar around 2:45 pm on Sunday. The victim Vivaan Raval, a citizen of Canada, was crushed to death by an i10 car exiting the society, CCTV footage showed.

The deceased was the son of Dhvanil Raval who has been working in Ontario in Canada for the past seven years as the Director IT Engineer at the Royal Bank of Canada. According to the police, Vivaan had arrived in Gandhinagar a month ago with his mother Pooja and were staying at the house of his maternal grandparents at Swastik 42 society in connection with an upcoming wedding ceremony.

“My brother-in-law’s wedding ceremony is scheduled on December 13 and my wife and son had come to Gandhinagar one month ago from Canada. I arrived from Canada on Sunday. Today around 2:45 pm, we booked an Uber cab to go to Ahmedabad for shopping and I, my wife and Vivaan went downstairs to catch the cab. As Vivaan was waiting at the exit gate, an i10 car came from the basement parking and took a sharp left turn from the exit gate in a negligent manner and mowed down my son. I took my son to Aashka Hospital in Sargasan where he was declared dead by doctors,” wrote Dhvanil in a police complaint.

Jayram Vamji, a resident of B block in Swastik 42 society who drove the i10 car at the time of the accident was booked by the police under IPC sections 304A for causing death by negligence and 279 for rash driving. The case has been registered at the Adalaj police station in Gandhinagar.