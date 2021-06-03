Four-year-old among 6 dead in Surat after ‘consuming contaminated water’

According to SMC health officials, the infected are from Viveknagar Society with 180 houses and RK Colony with around 30 houses.

Six persons, including a four-year-old child, died in Kathor village of Surat city after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water that got mixed with drainage water over two days on May 30 and 31, said health officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Of the 107 people who were infected, 69 are under treatment in a private hospital and Kathor community health centre, they said.

Surat city Mayor Hemali Bhoghawala and municipal commissioner BN Pani on Wednesday visited the affected and announced Rs 1 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Bhoghawala said, “We met the family members of the deceased and announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each from Mayor’s fund, while SMC will bear the medical expenses of those under treatment. Samples have been sent for laboratory analysis.”

According to SMC health officials, the infected are from Viveknagar Society with 180 houses and RK Colony with around 30 houses.

The deceased are Vasava Gemalbhai (44), Mohan Rathod (62), Haresh Rathod (35) and Tanay Rathod (4) of Viveknagar Society, and Shanta Solanki (70) and Vijaybhai Solanki (38) of RK colony.

Bhoghawala told The Indian Express, “Kathor village was added to the Surat city limit recently where residents were dependent on bores. The drainage line was old and had a leakage, which was repaired. The old water pipeline will also be replaced. We will provide tanker water in both the areas till water supply to their homes resumes.”