Four who died cleaning not manual scavengers: Ahmedabad MC

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday said that the four labourers who died of asphyxiation while cleaning a storm drainage pumping station in Odhav area of the city on Sunday were “not sanitation workers or manual scavengers”.

“They were neither sanitation workers nor manual scavengers, and these are not sewage lines. Thereby, this unfortunate event does not fall under the purvey of the Prohibition of Manual Scavenging Act. The Act applies where sewage lines are involved. This was a stormwater pumping station where stormwater flows into a low-lying area. Before every monsoon, 25 such substations are cleaned and for maintenance work of motors. There is a well in these stations where there is a pump, which is taken out, cleaned and checked etc,” Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

He said that investigation was underway, and only once the exact cause of death is determined, action could be initiated.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) against the supervisor of Mahima Industries, Chetan Bhamniya, and the unknown contractor. “We have asked the AMC regarding the contractor who was assigned for the maintenance of the particular stormwater drain pumping station, but we have not received any information yet,” Inspector R G Jadeja said.

According to police, Lal Singh Rawat (26), Sarabjit Sahani (26), Sunil Sahani (25) and Ravji Chauhan (38), who were hired as contractual labourers, died after they entered the storm water drain pumping station in the presence of a supervisor. Police had also said that the labourers were not wearing any safety gear and not carrying equipment.