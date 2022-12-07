Four-time corporator and Cong leader Chinnam Gandhi dies in Vadodara

Four-time corporator and former Congress leader of Opposition in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Chinnam Gandhi, passed away in Vadodara on Wednesday. He was 74.

Gandhi had been unwell for some time and had reduced his public appearances after the Covid-19 pandemic, according to sources.

A political heavyweight, Gandhi began his political journey as a student leader at the MS University in the 1980s and joined the Gujarat Youth Congress in 1985.

He became a municipal corporator in 1987 and quit the Congress after his defeat in the 2015 civic body polls. The defeat of Chinnam, who was a sitting Congress corporator since 1987, came as a jolt to the party that was counting on Gandhi for its numbers in the Opposition. Gandhi who lost by a margin of around 3000 votes in 2015, was a 1984 law graduate from MSU.

In 2016, he briefly joined the Aam Aadmi Party and was the city unit chief of AAP until his resignation ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls, when he returned to the Congress.

In May 2014, Gandhi resigned from the Congress to move to the YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh while he retained his seat in the Corporation as a corporator from the then Ward 25 in Manjalpur in Vadodara city.

Gandhi said then that he parted ways with the Congress when the UPA government “bifurcated his home state to create Telangana”. He joined Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and contested in the Andhra Pradesh Zilla Parishad elections from his home district of West Godavari. He lost the elections and a few weeks later, Gandhi wrote to the Gujarat Congress requesting them to revoke his resignation and returned to the city.

Gandhi’s son Shrikant is also actively involved in politics.