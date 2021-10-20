Four of family killed in Rajasthan accident

Four members of a family from Gujarat were killed while five others were injured as a Bolero SUV collided head-on with a speeding truck on the MEGA state highway near Bhookha Bhagat Singh village in Rajas-than’s Barmer Monday evening.

According to police, the accident happened as 11 members of a family from Lavana and Lakshmipura villages in Deesa of Banaskantha were returning after visiting the Majisa temple in Barmer. The deceased have been identified as Chainabhai Suthar, wife Gomti Suthar, Bhavna Suthar and Kanabhai Suthar.

Five more persons, including a 17-year-old girl, have been injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention. Four of the five injured are said to be critical.

“The driver of the truck absconded from the spot after the accident. We have booked a case against him under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence. The post mortem of four bodies has been conducted.

We handed over the bodies today morning to the relatives who had come from Deesa. The truck has been seized,” Baldev Ram, station house officer at Sindhari police station, told The Indian Express.

Congress leader and MLA Sachin Pilot condoled the incident on Twitter. “The news of road accident in Sindhari of Barmer is extremely unfortunate and sad. My deepest sympathies are with the relatives of the deceased. I pray to God for the departed souls to attain peace and injured to recover quickly (sic),” he tweeted.