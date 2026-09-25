Temple trip turns tragic, 4 from Mumbai die in Gujarat as SUV rams truck

The deceased were heading to the Jain pilgrimage at Shankeshwar in Patan district which is also their hometown, said police

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readSuratSep 25, 2026 04:23 PM IST
Four Mumbai residents killed after speeding SUV rams stationary dumper truck on Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway near Surat.Four Mumbai residents killed after speeding SUV rams stationary dumper truck on Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway near Surat. (Special Arrangement)
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Four Mumbai residents died in a tragic crash in Gujarat after an SUV they were travelling in rammed a stationary dumper truck on the outskirts of Surat on Friday. The accident took place at Kamrej on the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

The dead have been identified as Rajiv Jain, Jayanti Doshi, Pravin Jain and Sanjay Khemchand. Originally from Gujarat’s Patan district, they had settled in Mumbai. They were headed to the Shankeshwar Jain temple, a major pilgrimage centre for the Jain community.

Police sources said the incident took place at 8 am on Friday. The dumper truck driver had parked his vehicle on the left land, reportedly due to a flat tire. The Maharashtra-registered car, in which the victims were travelling, hit the parked truck. All four passengers suffered fatal injuries. A local passerby alerted the Kamrej police station about the accident. The victims were identified through the documents on them.

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Police Inspector R B Gojiya said, “These four men were on their way to visit the Shankeshwar Jain pilgrimage site in Patan district. They left Mumbai early in the morning. We have informed the family members, and they are on their way to Surat. All of them are around 40 years old.”

“All of them were originally from Patan district but had been settled in Mumbai for business for a long time. We have identified the dumper truck’s driver and his statement is being recorded,” the police officer said.

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Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

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