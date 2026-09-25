Temple trip turns tragic, 4 from Mumbai die in Gujarat as SUV rams truck

Four Mumbai residents died in a tragic crash in Gujarat after an SUV they were travelling in rammed a stationary dumper truck on the outskirts of Surat on Friday. The accident took place at Kamrej on the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

The dead have been identified as Rajiv Jain, Jayanti Doshi, Pravin Jain and Sanjay Khemchand. Originally from Gujarat’s Patan district, they had settled in Mumbai. They were headed to the Shankeshwar Jain temple, a major pilgrimage centre for the Jain community.

Police sources said the incident took place at 8 am on Friday. The dumper truck driver had parked his vehicle on the left land, reportedly due to a flat tire. The Maharashtra-registered car, in which the victims were travelling, hit the parked truck. All four passengers suffered fatal injuries. A local passerby alerted the Kamrej police station about the accident. The victims were identified through the documents on them.