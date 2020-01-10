Four men spray paint on ATM’s CCTV camera, loot Rs 12.5 lakh in Ahmedabad

According to the police, the incident occurred at the State Bank of India kiosk in Endla village under Mandal Taluka of Ahmedabad (Rural). According to the police, the incident occurred at the State Bank of India kiosk in Endla village under Mandal Taluka of Ahmedabad (Rural).

Unidentified persons disabled the CCTV camera of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) kiosk by spraying paint over it and looted cash worth Rs 12.5 lakh from the ATM, in a village under Mandal Taluka of Ahmedabad (Rural) on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the State Bank of India kiosk in Endla village under Mandal Taluka of Ahmedabad (Rural). It was discovered only on Tuesday morning, when the custodian company of the ATM kiosk noticed its shutter open and the machine damaged. Police has estimated that the loot occurred around 4.15 am on Tuesday, as the CCTV footage showed a group of four persons entering the kiosk then.

“The four unknown accused entered the SBI kiosk in Endla village and sprayed black paint over the lens of CCTV camera and disabled it. The footage shows the accused men wearing monkey caps and socks on their hands to avoid getting detected by facial recognition or fingerprints. They then broke apart the ATM machine with sharp weapons and looted Rs 12, 59,900 from it. We have formed multiple teams to nab the accused and they will be arrested soon,” said a police officer at Mandal police station. An FIR has been lodged at Mandal Police station against unknown persons under IPC sections 380, 427, 457 and 114 for loot, loot, mischief, house break in and criminal conspiracy, respectively.

According to Narendrasinh Atodariya, who is entrusted with cash refilling in ATMs as the manager of Transaction Solution International Private Limited, the accused had also damaged the ATM machine and kiosk costing around Rs 2.5 crore.

“I received a call from the manager of SBI branch in Viramgam who asked me to visit the kiosk in Endla village immediately. i found the ATM machine cut open, and 1,719 notes of Rs 500 value, 3 notes of Rs 2,000 value, 1,007 notes of Rs 200 value and 1,930 notes of Rs 100 value were missing,” stated Atodariya in his complaint.

